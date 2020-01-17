Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 500 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,405,500.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Century Bancorp stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.
CNBKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
