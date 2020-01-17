Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 500 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,405,500.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.