Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.90. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 31,356 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

