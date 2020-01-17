Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Shares Up 3.3%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, 21,822 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chardan Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.