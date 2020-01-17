Charles J. Meyers Sells 5,562 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $588.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equinix by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.