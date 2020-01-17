Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $433,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.03. 2,272,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

