Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

