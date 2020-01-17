Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

