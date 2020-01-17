Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Chart Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

