Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.91. 573,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,116. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $279.33 and a 52 week high of $517.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

