Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the ten brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 9.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $80.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

