Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $237,027.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

