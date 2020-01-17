China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, 746,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 729,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

