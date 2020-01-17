China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Shares Down 7.8%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 898,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 585,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

