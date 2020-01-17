Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 968,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.