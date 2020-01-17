Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $47,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 968,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit