Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $52,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after purchasing an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $154.09. 30,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

