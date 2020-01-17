CIBC Initiates Coverage on Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

