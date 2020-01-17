CIBC Initiates Coverage on Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $21.28.
About Richelieu Hardware
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.