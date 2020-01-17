Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.50 ($3.99).

A number of research analysts have commented on CINE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

LON:CINE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 190.50 ($2.51). 7,548,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.16. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.