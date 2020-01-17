Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $345.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.79 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $12,911,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

