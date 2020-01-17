Citigroup Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $68.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.
Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 622,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 253,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
