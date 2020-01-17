Citigroup Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $68.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 622,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 85.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 253,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

