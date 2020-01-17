Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

