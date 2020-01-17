Citigroup Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.