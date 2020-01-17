Citigroup Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $170.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $147.87 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

