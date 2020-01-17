Citigroup Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $41.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

DXC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,679. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

