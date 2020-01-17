City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 255 at Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on City Pub Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get City Pub Group alerts:

LON:CPC opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.16. City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.16). The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and a P/E ratio of 75.00.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.