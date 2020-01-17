Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.93. The company had a trading volume of 591,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $261.52 and a 12-month high of $332.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

