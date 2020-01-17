Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

