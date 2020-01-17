Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 52,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,129. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.