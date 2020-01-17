Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $331.43. 12,692,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.96 and a 52-week high of $330.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

