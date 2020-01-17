Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,303,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 176,614 shares during the period.

SPTS remained flat at $$29.99 on Friday. 270,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,130. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

