Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $7.33 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.78 or 0.05769001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

