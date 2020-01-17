Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

