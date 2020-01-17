Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 2.0% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.84. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Comments


