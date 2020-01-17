Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLDR. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 3,192,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,300. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cloudera by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 182,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 3,657.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

