Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Swann cut Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,666. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 85.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

