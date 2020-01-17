Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

