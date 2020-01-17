Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.96, 6,890,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 7,542,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

