Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CGNX opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

