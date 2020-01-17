Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.