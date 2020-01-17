Coin Lion Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $221,660.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03300086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00202670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

