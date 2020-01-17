Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Lifted to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to an outperformer rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.
NYSE:CFX opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.88.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $332,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
