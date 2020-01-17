Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Lifted to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to an outperformer rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $332,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.