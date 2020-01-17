Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.