Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Update

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

