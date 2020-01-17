Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 249,281 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,281 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $35.13. 16,801,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,828,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,284,775 in the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

