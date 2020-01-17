Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 407,299 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 2.55% of JinkoSolar worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

JKS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,257. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

