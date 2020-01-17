Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 45,046 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,046 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.88. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

