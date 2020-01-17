Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $42.62 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337,130 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $42,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 20,329,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,732,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
