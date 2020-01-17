Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $42.62 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337,130 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $42,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 20,329,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,732,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.