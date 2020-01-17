Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

TMUS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 3,465,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

