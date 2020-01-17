Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 20,261 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,385. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

