Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 109,378 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109,378 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 212.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 870,659 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.