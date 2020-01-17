Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 91,537 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,537 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $89,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.39. 79,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

